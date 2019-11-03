Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Getting first start Sunday
Bitadze will receive the start at center Sunday against the Bulls.
With Domantas Sabonis (calf) joining Myles Turner (ankle) in street clothes Sunday, Bitadze will move up to the top unit for the first time in his young career. Turner's injury opened up a spot in the rotation for Bitadze behind Sabonis in Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers, and the rookie delivered an impressive showing. He played 25 minutes in that contest, recording 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Given the lack of other healthy center options, Bitadze could make a push for 35-plus minutes Sunday.
