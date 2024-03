Walker notched eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 133-116 victory over the Clippers.

Walker capitalized on his open looks, collapsed defenses as a facilitator, and picked the pocket of Paul George to round out an excellent showing for the rookie. Walker's upside as a connective two-way forward is beginning to take form.