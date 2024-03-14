Walker finished Wednesday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Bulls with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 24 minutes.

With Walker's performance Wednesday, he's appeared in five straight games -- the most of his career. Coach Rick Carlisle still doesn't seem to trust the rookie enough to give him meaningful run regularly, but it's encouraging to see him hold his own in a close game. The Pacers are ultimately trying to win games and make noise in the playoffs, so despite Walker being the No. 8 overall pick in 2023, he won't play if his coach doesn't believe he's contributing to winning ball. Per 36 minutes, the Houston product is averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.