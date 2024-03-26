Walker notched eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 133-116 victory over the Clippers.

Walker had been left out of the rotation in both of the Pacers' last two games, but with Aaron Nesmith (knee) sitting out Monday, Indiana was able to open up some major minutes on the second unit for the rookie. Head coach Rick Carlisle likely didn't plan going into the night to give Walker such a sizable role, but the 20-year-old earned his minutes by capitalizing on his open looks and collapsing the defense as a facilitator. Nesmith could be back in action for Wednesday's game at Chicago to bring the Pacers back to full strength, but Walker might have shown enough Monday to get minutes at the expense of Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith or Doug McDermott.