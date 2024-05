Walker provided five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over nine minutes during Sunday's 121-89 victory over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Walker played nine minutes off the bench, joining his fellow benchwarmers as the Pacers blew out the Knicks. While it was nice to see the rookie on the floor, there was possibly a case to be made for him playing even more minutes given the nature of the scoreline.