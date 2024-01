Indiana recalled Walker from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday.

Walker is back with the Pacers after posted 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes Saturday in the Mad Ants' 114-113 loss to the Westchester Knicks. The rookie first-round pick has appeared in three NBA contests since Jan. 15, averaging 11.0 points in 21.3 minutes per game.