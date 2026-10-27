Walker registered 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Bucks.

Walker struggled with his shooting efficiency but delivered a useful performance across multiple categories while playing a season-high 29 minutes. The third-year forward scored nine points in the first half before cooling off considerably after halftime. With Indiana dealing with several injuries, Walker could continue receiving expanded opportunities, though his inconsistent shooting remains a concern for fantasy managers.