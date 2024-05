Walker notched one assist over five minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 loss to Milwaukee in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Walker played a handful of minutes as the Pacers were blown out by the Bucks in Game 5 of their playoff series. Despite flashes throughout the season, Walker has basically been an afterthought when it comes to meaningful minutes. The two teams will line up again Thursday, as the Pacers try to wrap things up on their home court.