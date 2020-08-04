Brogdon scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over Washington.

Brogdon was unable to play in Indiana's first game back after the layoff due to a neck issue but looked no worse for the wear in this one. His shooting percentage was a bit low by his standards, but the 27-year-old still managed to finish second on the team in scoring. On the season, the Virginia product is averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, all career highs.