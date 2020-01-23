Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Wednesday
Brogdon (forehead) won't return to Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon won't return to Wednesday's game after suffering a laceration to his forehead during the second quarter. While the injury was ugly, barring any setbacks, it's unlikely to jeopardize Brogdon's availability for Friday's game against Golden State. That said, he can tentatively be considered day-to-day moving forward.
