The Pacers will recall Tshiebwe from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants ahead of Thursday's game in Miami, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Starreports.

Jalen Smith suffered a knee bruise Monday and will miss some time, so the Pacers will bring Tshiebwe -- one of their three two-way players -- up to provide additional depth at center. Tshiebwe has put up strong numbers in the G League (19.7 points, 18.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over six appearances), but he may not get an immediate look in the NBA rotation. Instead, Isaiah Jackson will likely be first in line to pick up Smith's minutes as the top backup to starting center Myles Turner.