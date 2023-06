Tshiebwe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Pacers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Tshiebwe averaged double-doubles during his final two collegiate seasons at Kentucky, logging 16.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 32.6 minutes per game over those two years. While he went undrafted Thursday, the 23-year-old will have an opportunity to compete for a role with Indiana during the offseason.