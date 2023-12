Tshiebwe finished Wednesday's 140-126 loss to the Bucks with one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across six minutes.

Tshiebwe played six minutes Wednesday, making his professional debut. There is nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective, quite clearly. It's great to see some new blood in the league but he would need a numbers players ahead of him in the rotation to miss time to have any chance at playing a meaningful role in the rotation.