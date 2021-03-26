Brissett signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brissett recently earned a 2nd Team All G League spot for his efforts with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, which earned him a shot at making the Indiana roster. With the Mad Ants in the G League bubble, Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 triples across 12 appearances. The 22-year-old appeared in 19 games during the 2019-20 season with Toronto, which was his lone stint in the NBA.