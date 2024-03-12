Brissett racked up three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 121-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

After collecting three straight DNP-Coach's Decisions, Brissett received 19 minutes of run on a night where the C's were missing Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. The forward's high energy motor was on display as he worked the glass. Four of his seven boards were on the offensive end, where Brissett's active hands shine. Boston's addition of Xavier Tillman has made for a confusing rotation for the back-up bigs. The team will have many opportunities to experiment with Brissett, Tillman, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta as they rest the Unicorn and veteran Al Horford before their playoff run.