Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Has knee drained again

Evans, after bumping knees during March 30's game against the Magic, has recently had his knee drained again, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Evans has been battling through knee pain for much of the year, and it's reflected in his stats. He's shooting just 38.9 percent from the field on the season and playing only 20.3 minutes per game. Given the Pacers' lack of top-tier offensive threats, having Evans healthy and available in a potent sixth-man role could be the key to extending the series against the Celtics.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...