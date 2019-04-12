Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Has knee drained again
Evans, after bumping knees during March 30's game against the Magic, has recently had his knee drained again, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Evans has been battling through knee pain for much of the year, and it's reflected in his stats. He's shooting just 38.9 percent from the field on the season and playing only 20.3 minutes per game. Given the Pacers' lack of top-tier offensive threats, having Evans healthy and available in a potent sixth-man role could be the key to extending the series against the Celtics.
