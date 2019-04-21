Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Another strong scoring night Sunday

Evans ended with 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics.

Evans finished off his season with 21 points in 26 minutes as the Pacers dropped their fourth straight game to fall out of the playoffs. Evans had been touted as a potential fantasy asset across many formats but failed to deliver in what could only be described as a wasted season. His future is unclear and at this stage, he would likely have to be on another team for owners to have any faith in his ability to produce moving forward.