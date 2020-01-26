Tyreke Evans: Exploring opportunities in Europe
Evans (suspension) has been evaluating potential opportunities in Europe as he attempts to resume his playing career, Aris Barkas of EuroHoops.net reports.
The 30-year-old has been out of basketball since he was dismissed and disqualified by the NBA last May after violating the league's anti-drug program. Evans isn't eligible to apply for reinstatement in the NBA until the summer of 2021, so he'll presumably look abroad for some extra financial security in the meantime. Though no deal with any team appears imminent, Evans' representatives have reportedly received overtures from at least three EuroLeague clubs in Panathinaikos, Baskonia and Olympiacos, all of whom are seeking further reinforcement in the backcourt.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Dismissed, disqualified from NBA•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Another strong scoring night Sunday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Team-best 19 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: 13 points off bench in loss•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Has knee drained again•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 27 points Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.