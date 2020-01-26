Tyreke Evans: Exploring opportunities in Europe

Evans (suspension) has been evaluating potential opportunities in Europe as he attempts to resume his playing career, Aris Barkas of EuroHoops.net reports.

The 30-year-old has been out of basketball since he was dismissed and disqualified by the NBA last May after violating the league's anti-drug program. Evans isn't eligible to apply for reinstatement in the NBA until the summer of 2021, so he'll presumably look abroad for some extra financial security in the meantime. Though no deal with any team appears imminent, Evans' representatives have reportedly received overtures from at least three EuroLeague clubs in Panathinaikos, Baskonia and Olympiacos, all of whom are seeking further reinforcement in the backcourt.