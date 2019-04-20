Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Team-best 19 points Friday
Evans totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 104-96 loss to Boston.
Evans led all Pacer players with 19 points in just 22 minutes Friday, shooting the ball well again, albeit in a losing effort. The Pacers simply do not have anyone who can score 30 points on demand without Victor Oladipo and the initial fears heading into the playoffs are certainly justified right now. Game 4 will be on Sunday in Indiana with the Pacers looking to extend the series to a fifth game.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...