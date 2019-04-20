Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Team-best 19 points Friday

Evans totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 104-96 loss to Boston.

Evans led all Pacer players with 19 points in just 22 minutes Friday, shooting the ball well again, albeit in a losing effort. The Pacers simply do not have anyone who can score 30 points on demand without Victor Oladipo and the initial fears heading into the playoffs are certainly justified right now. Game 4 will be on Sunday in Indiana with the Pacers looking to extend the series to a fifth game.