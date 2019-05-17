Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Dismissed, disqualified from NBA
Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA due to a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports. He is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years.
This is obviously a serious development for Evans, who won't be able to play in the NBA again until 2021-22 at the earliest, which would be his age 32-season. He's coming off the worst season of his career, appearing in 69 games for the Pacers and scoring 10.2 points per game on 38.9 percent shooting. Evans was set to become a free agent this summer.
