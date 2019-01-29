Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Not practicing Tuesday
Evans (back) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Agness also added that Evans wasn't walking around real well Tuesday, and there appears to be a chance that he doesn't join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip. Edmond Sumner got the start in Evans' absence in Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors while Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday filled in off the bench. All would be in line for an extended role should Evans miss anymore time.
