Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 13 points in 18 minutes
Evans had 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.
Evans has seen less than 20 minutes in two of the last three tilts, and he is currently averaging the eighth-most minutes on the team. Until that changes, Evans probably can't be relied on in standard leagues.
