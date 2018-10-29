Coach Nate McMillan said Evans (personal) will be available off the bench Monday against Portland, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Evans will resume his regular role off the bench after being withheld from Saturday's game against the Cavaliers for violating team rules. Through five games this season, Evans is averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 21.2 minutes. He should be