Haliburton provided 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 victory over the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Although Haliburton's former reputation as a prolific scorer has faded over the course of the season, his skill as a ball facilitator is as strong as ever. The Pacers could certainly use a dose of Haliburton's former shot volume as they attempt to advance, but recent trends show that a big scoring numbers for the guard may not be coming. He's now gone four consecutive games with 20 points or less, and has only exceeded that number four times over his past 10 games.