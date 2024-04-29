Haliburton is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks due to back spasms, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Haliburton was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 4 win due to the back issue, but he was cleared and scored 24 points (8-16), his most this postseason. Across four games against Milwaukee, the All-Star has averged 15.8 points, 10.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 38.3 minutes per night. If Haliburton is sidelined or limited, T.J. McConnell would likely see increased playing time.
