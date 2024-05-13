Haliburton is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Knicks due to low back spasms, a sacral contusion and a right ankle sprain.

Despite all the injuries, Haliburton has been spectacular over the last three games, averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.7 minutes. Despite sporting a major limp following Sunday's Game 4 win, the All-Star is likely more probable than questionable heading into Game 5, but his official availability will likely be a game-time decision.