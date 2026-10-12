Haliburton (ankle) participated in Monday's practice without restrictions, head coach Rick Carlisle told Tony East of Forbes.com.

Haliburton missed a preseason contest due to an ankle issue, but his full participation in Monday's practice suggests he's making progress toward returning to game action. However, Carlisle indicated that the guard's availability for Tuesday's preseason matchup against Oklahoma City won't be determined until game day. His status remains worth monitoring, though the unrestricted practice session is an encouraging sign.