Haliburton (hamstring) is progressing well but does not have a timetable to return, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton continues to recover from a left hamstring strain he picked up after Indiana's 110-102 loss to Milwaukee on Oct. 26. The Pacers star has missed the last five games, and his timetable to return is "uncertain", per head coach Rick Carlisle. Andrew Nembhard has been solid as the starting point guard with Haliburton sidelined, while Braden Smith and Quenton Jackson have provided extra depth in the backcourt. Indiana will get some reinforcements Saturday, however, as T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is expected to make his season debut in the NBA's Mexico City Game against the Nuggets.