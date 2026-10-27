Haliburton contributed 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to Milwaukee.

On top of his strong all-around performance, it's worth noting Haliburton played both ends of this back-to-back set with no restrictions following his Achilles surgery. The star point guard hasn't missed a beat in his comeback season, averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game so far in 2026-27.