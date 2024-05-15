Haliburton tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in Tuesday's 121-91 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Haliburton's five assists tied with T.J. McConnell for most on the Pacers in Game 5 on Tuesday. Haliburton failed to reach 20 points after doing so over the past three games, though he managed to contribute on the defensive end of the floor, recording two blocks for the first time this postseason. Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 35.3 minutes per game in the playoffs.