Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals that Haliburton's departure late in the third quarter was the result of left hamstring soreness, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports. "We hope that this is a very short-term aggravation," Carlisle said.

Though Haliburton tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes before leaving the game for good with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter, he appeared to have picked up the injury earlier in the contest. He fell hard to the floor in the first half and was spotted in the medical imaging room at TD Garden during halftime to get evaluated for a chest injury, but Carlisle relayed after the game that Haliburton was also getting his hamstring worked on. Haliburton was playing in pain in the third quarter before checking out of the game for good with an injury that the Pacers officially labeled as left leg soreness before Carlisle provided more clarity afterward. The All-Star guard previously missed 10 games in January due to a strain of the same hamstring, so he could struggle to gain clearance ahead of Saturday's Game 3 in Indiana.