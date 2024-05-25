Haliburton (hamstring) is expected to miss Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Haliburton aggravated his left hamstring during Game 2 -- the same hamstring that he strained in January -- and is headed toward a Game 3 absence. T.J. McConnell is likely to fill Haliburton's vacated spot in the starting lineup, while Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard could see more ball-handling duties. The severity of Haliburton's injury is unclear, but for now, it's being labeled as hamstring soreness. He'll have until Monday's Game 4 to rest and rehab.