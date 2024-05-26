Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Monday.

Haliburton missed Saturday's Game 3, and the Pacers narrowly lost to Boston. Indiana will attempt to keep its season alive Monday, but it's unclear whether Haliburton will be able to suit up due to his left hamstring injury that he sustained in Game 2 on Thursday. If Haliburton is unavailable Monday, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard remain candidates to see increased roles.