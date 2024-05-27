Haliburton (hamstring) won't play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston on Monday, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Haliburton appeared to be trending in the wrong direction leading up to tipoff, and he's since been downgraded to out. T.J. McConnell filled in admirably in Game 3, so he figures to be leaned on heavily Monday along with Ben Sheppard and Andrew Nembhard.