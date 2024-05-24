Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Saturday.

Haliburton exited Thursday's Game 2 due to left hamstring soreness, but coach Rick Carlisle expressed hope after the game that it was a short-term issue. However, it's unclear whether Haliburton will be able to suit up as the Pacers return home Saturday in hopes of getting their first win of the series. If Haliburton is unavailable, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard could see increased roles.