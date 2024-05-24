Haliburton won't return to Thursday's matchup with the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to left leg soreness. He finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes.

Haliburton wasn't moving around well due to the injury, and the Celtics took advantage of him defensively because of it before he checked out of the game for good with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter. T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard are candidates to see more minutes if Haliburton is unable to play through the injury in Saturday's Game 3.