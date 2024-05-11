Haliburton is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Knicks due to back and ankle injuries.

Haliburton is pretty banged up, as the star floor general is dealing with three different injuries ahead of Sunday's contest: low back spasms, a sacral contusion and a right ankle sprain. Haliburton has been playing well of late and has surpassed the 30-point mark in each of Indiana's last two games.