Haliburton totaled 25 points (8-18 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 133-128 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Pacers played a terrific game for the majority of the night but made some crucial mistakes in the final minute to allow Boston to sneak away with the win in overtime. The Pacers will be looking to bounce back in Boston for Game 2 Thursday. Haliburton has been terrific in the postseason, averaging 19.3 points, 8.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.6 three-pointers.
