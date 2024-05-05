Haliburton is questionable for Monday's Game 1 against the Knicks due to back spasms.

Haliburton was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Game 4 of the Pacers' opening-round series versus the Bucks but ultimately got the green light and averaged 19.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 32.7 minutes over the final three matchups versus Milwaukee. Given it's the postseason and he hasn't missed a game yet, Haliburton is likely more probable than questionable, but his official availability will be a game-time decision.