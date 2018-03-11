Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Sunday

Davis (ankle) has been cleared to play for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Davis sat out Friday's game with a sprained ankle, but after a few additional days off for rest, feels good enough to take the court Sunday. He'll slot in to his typical starting role and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting Davis active and in their lineups as usual. Davis' return should also send Nikola Mirotic back to a bench role.