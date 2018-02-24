Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominates in victory

Davis finished with 45 points (17-34 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 17 rebounds, five steals, five blocks and two assists in 41 minutes during Friday's 124-123 victory over the Heat.

Davis was unbelievable Friday, helping the Pelicans rally to defeat the Heat in an overtime thriller. He has stepped up after DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) went down for the season, determined to keep fighting for a playoff position. Over his last four games, he is averaging 42.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 3.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers. There is nothing more to say. The Pelicans get a night off before traveling to Milwaukee to face the Bucks in another must-win game.