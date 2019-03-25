Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in 21 minutes
Davis had 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 loss to the Rockets.
Davis returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for personal reasons. While Davis managed yet another double-double, he has seen between 20-22 minutes in 11 straight games. As a result, he's unable to provide the elite production that fantasy owners have grown accustomed to enjoying over the years.
