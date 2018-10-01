Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Great all-around effort
Davis posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist across 16 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason loss to the Bulls.
As expected, Davis saw below 20 minutes during the team's first exhibition contest. He still managed to show off his two-way prowess, however. A candidate to win MVP this season, Davis can be drafted top-5 in most fantasy formats.
