Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Poor showing in loss to Magic
Davis scored only three points (1-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.
The Pelicans were down by 22 at the end of the first quarter, and with Davis not looking like his usual self anyway, he got plenty of rest over the rest of the night. Whether his finger is still bothering him or whether he's just disappointed he's still in New Orleans, the 25-year-old had his worst performance of the season. At least he still contributed on the defensive end -- Davis recorded at least one block in his 19th straight game, and he's swatted away eight in three games since returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play both games before break•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Confirmed playing Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Not on injury report•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Huge line in only 25 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Starting Friday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...