Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Poor showing in loss to Magic

Davis scored only three points (1-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.

The Pelicans were down by 22 at the end of the first quarter, and with Davis not looking like his usual self anyway, he got plenty of rest over the rest of the night. Whether his finger is still bothering him or whether he's just disappointed he's still in New Orleans, the 25-year-old had his worst performance of the season. At least he still contributed on the defensive end -- Davis recorded at least one block in his 19th straight game, and he's swatted away eight in three games since returning to the lineup.