Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play around 25 minutes Friday

Davis (groin) has been cleared to play around 25 minutes during Friday's game against the Kings and will draw the start at power forward. As a result, Dante Cunningham will be pushed to the bench.

News came out prior to pre-game warmups that Davis was expected to play, but it wasn't confirmed at the time. After going through warmups, he's feeling good enough to take the floor, though will be limited to about 25 minutes, making him an extremely risky DFS play.