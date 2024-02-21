Zeller (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus Houston.
Zeller is in danger of missing his fifth straight game due to left knee soreness. Even when available, the veteran big man hasn't received enough playing time to receive significant fantasy consideration.
