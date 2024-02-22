Zeller (knee) is available to face the Rockets on Thursday.
Zeller was initially listed as questionable due to left knee soreness, but he will be able to suit up in the end. The big man hasn't logged double-digit minutes since mid-December, however, so his availability won't affect many fantasy lineups.
