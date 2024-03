Zeller closed with one point (1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over three minutes during Friday's 111-88 victory over Miami.

Zeller cracked the rotation for the first time in more than two weeks, logging three minutes in garbage time. Given he has appeared in only 39 games all season, during which he has averaged 1.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, it's clear he holds no fantasy value.