Pelicans' Darius Miller: Back in starting role
Miller is starting Thursday against the Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Miller moved to the bench for Tuesday's clash with Orlando, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup for his team's final game before the All-Star break. E'Twaun Moore will shift back to the bench as a result. Miller is averaging 11.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his previous seven starts.
