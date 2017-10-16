Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Will play through minor ankle injury

Cousins tweaked his ankle but is expected to play a regular dose of minutes in Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Christian Boutwell of The Advocate reports.

The Pelicans don't seem one bit concerned about their star big man's health, as he will be active without any limitations for the start of the regular season. Cousins, who is entering a contract year, will be looking to put together his fifth straight season with averages of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.