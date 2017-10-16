Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Will play through minor ankle injury
Cousins tweaked his ankle but is expected to play a regular dose of minutes in Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Christian Boutwell of The Advocate reports.
The Pelicans don't seem one bit concerned about their star big man's health, as he will be active without any limitations for the start of the regular season. Cousins, who is entering a contract year, will be looking to put together his fifth straight season with averages of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Just misses triple-double Sunday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 14 in limited time•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Looks to be in mid-season form Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Will not play Saturday•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...